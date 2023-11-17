Annmarie Hordern Joins Bloomberg Surveillance as Co-Anchor; Tom Keene to Co-Host Radio Edition of Program

Bloomberg Media today announced the expansion of its flagship morning program Bloomberg Surveillance to include a new radio show hosted by longtime Bloomberg anchor Tom Keene, and the addition of Annmarie Hordern as a co-anchor of the TV edition.

Keene will leave TV’s Bloomberg Surveillance, which debuted in May 2020 as a simulcast, to co-host a new three-hour Bloomberg Surveillance radio program co-with Paul Sweeney. The program will air daily from 7-10 a.m. ET on radio, streaming live on YouTube, and will also be available as a podcast. The show will remain focused on economics, finance, investment and international relations and feature longer interviews and conversations. Bloomberg Radio’s Lisa Mateo and Michael Barr will be daily contributors. Keene created the original Bloomberg Surveillance on Bloomberg Radio in 2008.

In addition to his role in Surveillance’s morning programming over the past 15 years, Keene has spent more than two decades providing economic and investment perspective to Bloomberg TV, and to Bloomberg’s various news divisions. He’ll develop special projects for video and audio, including a new weekly program set to premiere on Bloomberg TV next year. And hopefully Keene will still have time to remain a vital participant in the annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge!

Advertisement

Jonathan Ferro will lead the TV edition of Bloomberg Surveillance with Lisa Abramowicz. They’ll be joined by Bloomberg Balance of Power co-anchor Annmarie Hordern, who will relocate from Washington to New York for her new role. Hordern has spent over a decade at Bloomberg breaking news and securing interviews with world leaders and newsmakers in politics, energy, the Middle East, and more.

Kailey Leinz will replace Hordern as the new co-host Balance of Power with Joe Mathieu, Bloomberg TV’s politics-focused program. She was formerly a regular contributor to the show and covered financial regulation from Washington.

All changes to the Bloomberg TV lineup will be effective early next year.

“The US morning is such an important moment for us on our platforms,” Bloomberg Media editorial head David Merritt said in a statement. “We aim to provide the best news and analysis for our business-focused audience across video and audio at this pivotal time of day and these changes set us up to continue to grow our influence and reach.”

Bloomberg TV global head Julie Alnwick McHale added, “This expansion of Bloomberg Surveillance will not only allow us to continue what we do best in our coverage of finance, monetary policy, and markets-– it will also allow us to expand our breadth of coverage in those critical morning hours.

Annmarie Hordern distinguished herself as a capable anchor on Balance of Power and has an unmatched appetite for breaking news. Bringing her to the show as our chief political correspondent will help us stay at the forefront of the conversation in an election year.”

Bloomberg Radio also announced changes impacting its daily lineup. Sound On, Bloomberg Radio’s daily program delivering insights on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, will be renamed Balance of Power. Bloomberg Radio will also be carrying two hours of Bloomberg podcast programming on Radio in the evening hours.

“We are excited at the expansion of Bloomberg Radio’s line-up to now include an audio specific version of Surveillance,” Bloomberg Audio head Anthony Mancini said in a statement. “This unique morning program will prepare Wall Street commuters for the business day ahead while simultaneously bringing our live video streaming production to 11 hours daily.”