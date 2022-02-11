Anderson Cooper Welcomes Second Son

It has been an unforgettable week for Anderson Cooper. The CNN anchor announced Thursday night that he and his former longtime partner Benjamin Maisani welcomed a second son.

“In April 2020, in the early dark days of the pandemic, you may recall I announced the birth of my son, Wyatt,” Cooper said on Thursday’s broadcast of AC360. “If he looks particularly happy in this picture it’s because he now has a baby brother.”

The newest member of the family, named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, was born weighing 6.8 pounds. Cooper said he is “healthy and happy — even his occasional hiccups are to me, adorable.”

“He mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap,” Cooper added.

Maisani and Cooper, while no longer a couple, are co-parents. Like Wyatt, Sebastian was carried via surrogate.

“The sacrifices she and her family, her entire family, made and the love they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary,” Cooper said. “We will never forget the kindness and all of her and her family and all surrogates who help bring new life and new love into the world.”

