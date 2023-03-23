Anderson Cooper to Host New Sunday Primetime Investigative Journalism Show on CNN

Make that six nights a week you can see Anderson Cooper on CNN.

The network announced Cooper will host a new primetime show on Sundays, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper 360, beginning April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The weekly series will showcase character-driven stories, special interviews, profiles, and deep investigative dives featuring reporting from CNN anchors and correspondents, the company said.

Each episode will focus on a collection of unique and immersive single-subject stories produced by CNN’s long-form storytelling team.

Sounds a bit like CNN’s version of 60 Minutes. Cooper just so happens to be a regular contributor on that program.

The network announced its initial episode list for The Whole Story, which begins with CNN’s Sara Sidner traveling to San Francisco, a city that came alive during the technological revolution, to uncover political and social issues plaguing the city by the bay: What Happened to San Francisco?

Other episodes scheduled to be shown include:

Baby Powder Fears – Chief investigative correspondent and anchor Pamela Brown examines claims made by some of the thousands of women who say that Johnson & Johnson’s now-discontinued talc baby powder is responsible for their cancer. Magic Mushrooms – Used for centuries in ceremonies by traditional cultures, banned in the US for nearly 50 years, and now being re-examined after Oregon just legalized it, correspondent David Culver surveys the world of psilocybin, taking viewers through the myths, the medicine, and the money surrounding the psychedelic plant. Charles & Camilla – CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill goes behind the scenes of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. A Migrant’s Journey – Nick Paton Walsh, chief international security correspondent, embeds with a group of migrants on their arduous journey on foot through the Darien Gap, from South to Central America, on their way to seek asylum in the United States.

CNN’s CEO and chairman Chris Licht says Cooper’s new show is “Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, The Whole Story goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,”

The Whole Story is part of Licht’s vision to fill Sunday evenings with more appointment-based programming and less live news. The revamp began with Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which recently wrapped up its second season. It now extends to The Whole Story, which joins the already established CNN Original Series and CNN Films programming slate.

Click here for the show promo.