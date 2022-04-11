Anderson Cooper Tests Positive for Covid-19

Another high-profile TV news personality has tested positive for Covid-19, and this time it’s Anderson Cooper.

The longtime CNN newser made his diagnosis public via his Instagram account, posting in a story, “Just tested positive for Covid. Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon.”

The kids of which Cooper speaks are his two-year-old son Wyatt, and the newest addition to his family, Sebastian Luke, who came into the world this past February.

Cooper does not disclose if he’s feeling the usual side effects from the virus, only that he has tested positive. This is Cooper’s first positive test as far as we know.

John Berman will be guest-anchoring the 8 p.m. AC360 tonight and Tuesday. Rest of week is TBD.