Anderson Cooper Pays Tribute to Former Assistant Joey Pintauro

Anderson Cooper took a moment at the end of Monday night’s episode of Anderson Cooper 360 to say farewell to Joey Pintauro, a longtime friend and colleague whose recent death caught his former CNN colleagues off guard.

“It was sudden and it was shocking,” Cooper said of Pintauro’s passing. “For all of us that knew him and loved him, it is still hard to believe.”

Watch Anderson Cooper’s tribute to Joey Pintauro below:

Anderson remembers a good friend of his and many others at CNN, Joey Pintauro. pic.twitter.com/0pqeXpNz8B — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 21, 2024

Pintauro acted as Cooper’s assistant and “right hand” for over a decade, and even occasionally joined him on-air. The AC360 host’s tribute included footage of the duo’s spirited appearance on an episode of on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Cooper’s pal and frequent New Year’s Eve foil, Andy Cohen.

But Cooper also said that Pintauro’s assistant role was just a “side hustle” to his first love—music. After getting his start in the mailroom of pioneering hip-hop label Tommy Boy Records in the early ’80s, Pintauro eventually graduated to producer status. In 2020, he returned to the music industry by creating his own label, Flygroove. “He was making new music right up until the end,” Cooper said.

“Joey got knocked down more than once in his life, but he always got up and always moved forward,” Cooper added. “[He] did a lot with his [life], and touched a lot of people along the way.”