Anderson Cooper Announces He Is the Father of a Newborn Baby Boy

Toward the conclusion of tonight’s weekly CNN global town hall, Anderson Cooper announced that he is now a dad of a newborn baby boy.

“On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I‘ve never said that out loud and it astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him.”

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” Cooper said. “Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him, lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Wyatt was the name of Cooper’s father, who died when he was 10 years old.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper said.

His son’s middle name, Morgan, is a name from the family tree of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. She passed away last year.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt,” Cooper said, “but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing … happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt … and that our family continues. New life. New love.”

WATCH:

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper‘s son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

Comments