An ABC Newser Tested Positive for COVID-19 Yesterday

An ABC News staffer working on the 5th floor of the network’s 47 West building in New York tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

TVNewser obtained an internal memo from ABC News president James Goldston to staff, sent yesterday, announcing that the staffer was last in the office on March 12 before experiencing any symptoms. However, the staffer officially tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The person began to self-quarantine on March 13, and according to Goldston, the person only has had mild symptoms and is doing well. He added that the area where this person works has been disinfected and deep cleaned repeatedly since March 12.

Below, the internal memo from Goldston to staff:

I want to give you an important update about our team in New York. One of our staffers in the 47 West building on the 5th floor, who was last in the office March 12 before experiencing any symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 today. This person began self-isolation March 13 under the guidance of their health care providers and local health department and has had no contact with any other ABC News employees since then. I’m glad to report there have only been mild symptoms in this case, and our colleague is doing well. Your health and safety is always our top priority. We’re continuing to take precautions advised by the CDC, medical experts and the health department to prevent the spread of the virus. As you know, we are more frequently cleaning and sanitizing all our offices, including frequently touched surfaces, work stations and public areas, and regular deep cleaning of the technical gear and equipment. The area where this person works has been disinfected and deep cleaned repeatedly since March 12. While we believe the employees who may have come in close contact have been working from home since then and instructed to self isolate and monitor, as medical professionals advise, if you’re worried you may have been exposed, please talk to your manager or HR and your healthcare provider. We’re here to help. As we’ve said before, it is imperative that if you’re sick, you should stay home. Let me remind you once again – If you become ill at work, you should leave and alert your manager, contact your health care provider to be evaluated and avoid contact with other individuals.

If you are confirmed to have COVID-19 or someone close to you is confirmed, you should alert your manager or HR so that they can inform the proper individuals for guidance and take appropriate steps to keep you and others healthy.

If you should be in a situation where you need to reach someone immediately, you can call the desk and they will direct your call. We’re here to help answer your questions. Every situation is unique so reach out to your manager or HR if you have concerns or need support. Thank you all for your patience and tireless work in these unsettling times. James

This is the third-known positive test at ABC News.

Late last week, ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung said on GMA that she was recovering after having contracted COVID-19. Hartung had covered the outbreak when the first cluster of cases was discovered outside Seattle.

The first positive test at ABC News was an Los Angeles-based staffer who was also part of the Seattle coverage team.

In addition to ABC, multiple staffers at Fox News, CBS and NBC News have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Most tragically, Larry Edgeworth, a longtime audio engineer at NBC News, passed away earlier in the week after contracting the coronavirus.

