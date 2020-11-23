Al Roker Returns to Today Studio After Undergoing Successful Prostate Surgery

Today show’s Al Roker made a highly-anticipated return to Studio 1A this morning, nearly two weeks after undergoing successful surgery to have his prostate removed.

“I feel good, I really do,” says @AlRoker. We’re checking-in with our good friend Al who is back in studio 1A after receiving surgery for prostate cancer just two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/ZHdjJqyfDY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2020

“I feel good. I really do,” Roker told his colleagues—Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly—and of course, the viewers. “Look, after the first week you can get that catheter out. Suddenly, I’m feeling good.”

He added that he’s “been trying to exercise” and, under doctor’s orders, he now has something in common with wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts “and all of you ladies who have children.” “I’m kegeling right now,” he said.

“The first week of January, I’ll go have blood work and hopefully my PSA [prostate-specific antigen] has dropped considerably,” Roker said on Monday’s broadcast. “And for the next five years I’ll get tested every six months.”

Roker also confirmed that he will be able to host the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26 alongside Kotb and Guthrie.

Roker revealed on the Nov. 6 broadcast of Today that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the surgery took place on Nov. 12.

Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. IA big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PoZZWpDcFE — Al Roker (@alroker) November 12, 2020

Prostate cancer is an issue Roker has spotlighted for years, whether it was combining with Melvin and the New Jersey Devils for a 2019 public service announcement about prostate health, or getting a prostate exam live on Today show with Matt Lauer back in 2013.

