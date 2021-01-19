Al Roker Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Live On-Air

As part of Today show’s Vaccinating America series, the longtime co-host and meteorologist Al Roker received the Covid-19 vaccine this morning, live and on-air. Roker—who qualifies for the vaccine in New York State because he is 65+—received the Pfizer vaccine at New York’s Lenox Hill hospital.

WATCH:

So, how exactly was Roker able to get an appointment? It wasn’t easy. “I kept hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in… They put up a certain amount of appointments each day and then luck of the draw… I lucked out,” he said.

Roker spoke with Dr. Daniel Baker, who said the vaccine is “absolutely” safe, adding, “everyone’s doing really quite well.” He even joked with nurse Jessica Callard, “Will I get a Hello Kitty Band-Aid?”

