Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Chief’s Wife, 2 Kids Are Killed in Airstrike

The immediate family of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh were killed on Wednesday from what several news outlets are reporting was an Israeli airstrike into a building in Gaza City.

Footage aired on Al Jazeera Arabic showed Dahdouh entering the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on Wednesday to see his dead wife, son and daughter in the morgue.

Aljazeera’ s brave veteran journalist Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son and daughter were killed in an Israeli airstrike which targeted a shelter house they had fled to. Wael received the news while on air covering the nonstop Israeli strikes on Gaza! pic.twitter.com/G2Z8UreboU Advertisement — Mohamed Moawad (@moawady) October 25, 2023

Dahdouh’s grandson was reportedly declared dead two hours later.

The Israeli military has said it is looking into the Al Jazeera report.

The National Press Club, an eminent professional organization for journalists, noted the horrific event via statement below: