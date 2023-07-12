After 8 Years Away, Steven Portnoy Rejoins ABC News Radio

Steven Portnoy is rejoining ABC News Radio, this time as a national correspondent based in Washington, D.C. This is Portnoy’s second stint at ABC News. He spent nine years at the news organization as a correspondent (2006-2015) before jumping to CBS News. He spent the next eight and half years of his career at CBS News Radio, most recently serving as the organization’s White House correspondent.

CBS News announced Portnoy’s exit from the news outlet this past week.

Not only did Portnoy report on the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections for CBS News, the administrations of President Biden and former President Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, but he also served as White House Correspondents Association president for the 2021-’22 term.

During his first stint at ABC News, Portnoy was a Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio, providing in-depth coverage of the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden.