After 32 Years with CNBC, Sue Herera Becomes Anchor-at-Large

One of the founding members of CNBC, breaking news anchor Sue Herera is transitioning to an anchor-at-large role, meaning she will no longer have day-to-day responsibilities at the network.

CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman announced the news this afternoon.

“I want to thank Sue for being a wonderful colleague and friend and I will be forever grateful for the 30-plus years of invaluable insights she has bestowed upon us and our viewers,” Hoffman wrote in a memo to staff.

Nicknamed “The First Lady of Wall Street,” Herera is a legend over at Englewood Cliffs. She helped launch CNBC in 1989 and played a significant role in the network’s growth over the ensuing 30+ years.

She has anchored many of CNBC’s programs, including Power Lunch (2003 – 2015) and Business Center, CNBC’s first daily program broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, as well as Nightly Business Report, the evening program produced by CNBC for public television.

Nightly Business Report aired its final episode in Dec. 2019, and Herera transitioned to a breaking news anchor role soon thereafter.

Over the course of her CNBC career, Herera has travelled the globe for a number of documentaries on the emerging economies of Russia, Japan, China and India—two of which earned her National Headliner Awards—conducted groundbreaking interviews with leaders in politics and business and shared an on-air kiss with Will Ferrell when he crashed the CNBC Power Lunch set while promoting Anchorman.

TVNewser obtained Hoffman’s memo:

After more than 30 extraordinary years with CNBC, Sue Herera will step back from her day-to-day on-air responsibilities but remain part of the family as Anchor-at-Large, effective February 17. As part of CNBC’s founding team, Sue helped launch the network in 1989 and played an integral role in CNBC’s growth from a start-up into what it is today—First in Business Worldwide. She was one of the first women to break into broadcast business news, paving the way for those who followed and earning her the nickname “The First Lady of Wall Street.” Over the course of her remarkable career, Sue travelled the globe for a number of documentaries on the emerging economies of Russia, Japan, China and India—two of which earned her National Headliner Awards—conducted groundbreaking interviews with leaders in politics and business and shared an unforgettable on-air kiss with Will Ferrell when he crashed our set while promoting “Anchorman.” She has anchored many of CNBC’s signature programs, including “Power Lunch” and “Business Center,” CNBC’s first daily program broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, as well as “Nightly Business Report,” the award-winning evening program produced by CNBC for U.S. public television. Sue has always been a trusted presence for viewers covering some of the biggest stories of the last three decades including the dot-com bubble, 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and the current coronavirus pandemic. While we will miss seeing her every day, this is not goodbye. Sue will continue to be a part of the business day team by filling in as an anchor, joining to report on special coverage and representing the brand in other areas. I want to thank Sue for being a wonderful colleague and friend and I will be forever grateful for the 30-plus years of invaluable insights she has bestowed upon us and our viewers. Please join me in wishing her all the very best. Mark

Here’s a look back at CNBC celebrating Herera’s 30th anniversary at the network in 2019, with a cameo from her longtime co-anchor Bill Griffeth (who also happens to be a CNBC anchor-at-large these days).

