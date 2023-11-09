Actor Rob Lowe to Host New Historical Docuseries on Fox Nation

A new four-part historical docu-drama commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party will debut on Fox Nation on Sunday, Nov. 19 and will be hosted and executive produced by award-winning actor Rob Lowe.

Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party chronicles Samuel Adams’ fight to rally the city of Boston to take a stand against the British Empire. With the Sons of Liberty, Adams navigates the treacherous waters of colonial politics, mob violence, and growing unrest to achieve their goals and send a clear message to the British Crown that patriots are willing to do whatever it takes to be free.

“The Boston Tea Party was a momentous event that transformed the trajectory of American history and remains significant nearly 250 years later,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement. “Throughout this series, viewers will feel as if they are transported back in time, and we are thrilled to have someone as iconic as Rob Lowe fronting this project.”

Lowe currently stars in and produces Fox’s 911: Lone Star series and is also the star of the Netflix movie Dog Gone. His career spans four decades in film, television, and theater. He has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards, two of which he won. Lowe has starred in iconic films, including St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, as well as television hits such as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation.

Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party is produced by Stephen David Entertainment, a Banijay Group Company for Fox Nation, with executive producers Stephen David, Tim W. Kelly, and Lorenzo De Boni alongside Lowe.

Fox Nation has been loading up on Docuseries; it recently aired a four-part series on Jeffrey Dahmer titled My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes.