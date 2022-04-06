Actor Kelsey Grammer To Host New Show On Fox Nation

Award-winning actor, producer, and director Kelsey Grammer will debut a new show on Fox News streaming service, Fox Nation, entitled Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America. The series, which debuts on May 1, will take viewers on an inside look at eight pivotal battles that shaped the United States of America.

Some of the battles that Grammer will guide viewers through include the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn, and the Battle of Yorktown during the American Revolution. The Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution and the Battle of the Little Bighorn during the American Indian Wars.

Fox Nation’s president Jason Klarman on working with Grammer, said, “Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with ‘Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America.’ His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide FOX Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

Grammer added, “I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country.”

This is the second historical series Grammer will be headlining at Fox News Media. Last month Fox Business Network announced that Grammer would narrate Lies and Legends, a new show that joins its primetime programming block FBN Prime.

The series, which debuts on April 28, will be narrated by Grammer and uses dramatic recreations to re-examine stories about America’s founding, the Wild West, and the Civil War.

Kelsey Grammer Presents: Historic Battles for America will be produced by Warm Springs Productions in association with Grammnet NH Productions, with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon executive producing alongside Warm Springs’ Marc Pierce and Chris Richardson.