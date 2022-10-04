ABC’s Deborah Roberts Named 20/20 Contributing Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

ABC News’ senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts has been named a contributing anchor for 20/20.

The news was announced to ABC News staff by its president Kim Godwin, who said, “Deborah is an award-winning journalist who has traveled the world for her in-depth reporting and impactful interviews with world leaders and newsmakers.”

This is an expanded role for Roberts, who will continue with her regular reporting duties at ABC News. She is also the network’s senior affairs correspondent.

She has reported for 20/20 since 1995 and has been awarded Emmys for her international and national coverage of world events, including her reporting on an Ethiopian American woman’s emotional journey back to her African village to discover her long-lost mother.

In 2021, Roberts was awarded a Peabody Award for the 20/20 special Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor, which featured her extensive reporting on Taylor’s tragic case.

Additionally, Roberts has been married to NBC Today show co-host and weather anchor Al Roker since 1995.

Read Godwin’s note to ABC News staff below.

Team –

I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for “20/20” in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for “Nightline,” “Good Morning America,” and “World News Tonight with David Muir.”

Deborah is an award-winning journalist who has traveled the world for her in-depth reporting and impactful interviews with world leaders and newsmakers.

Deborah has reported for “20/20” since 1995, featuring an exceptional body of work—from documenting women’s maternal health in Bangladesh and the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa to interviewing former first lady Michelle Obama and former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Deborah has been awarded multiple Emmy® Awards for her international and national coverage of world events, including her reporting on an Ethiopian American woman’s emotional journey back to her African village to discover her long-lost mother. In 2021, Roberts was awarded a Peabody Award for the “20/20” special “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor,” which featured her extensive reporting on Taylor’s tragic case.

Deborah will continue to join “20/20” co-anchors David Muir and Amy Robach, executive producer Janice Johnston and the entire “20/20” team in delivering the No. 1 news magazine on Fridays, which continues to lead the way with world-class, award-winning storytelling.

We are so lucky that Deborah is part of our ABC News family. Please join me in congratulating her on her new, well-deserved role!

#oneabcnews

Kim