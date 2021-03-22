ABC’s Atlanta Station Aired First 10 Minutes of Previous Sunday’s World News Tonight Instead of Live Edition

In a strange occurrence, ABC’s highly-rated Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV yesterday aired the March 14 edition of World News Tonight with David Muir in the usual 6:30 p.m. ET time slot, before cutting to the live, March 21 edition of the newscast ten minutes in.

Viewers noticed and were confused.

At 6:40:28 p.m. ET yesterday, WSB-TV viewers went from hearing Elizabeth Schulze narrate a report about how Americans can track their stimulus checks (a story that aired during the previous Sunday’s newscast), to seeing Matt Gutman reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border. Gutman’s report was airing on the live, nationwide newscast.

The station tweeted the following yesterday evening:

Programming note: We are aware that a previous recording of World News Tonight is airing on Channel 2. We are working to correct the issue and appreciate your patience during this time. — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 21, 2021

TVNewser reached out to WSB owner Cox Media Group for comment on Monday, and the company did not immediately respond.