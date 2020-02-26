ABC News Suspends David Wright Due to Controversial Comments He Made Captured on Hidden Camera

For the second time in less than a month, ABC News has suspended one of its correspondents.

ABC News correspondent David Wright was suspended by the network yesterday evening for unguarded remarks he made that ended up in a video created by Project Veritas, the conservative group that records “undercover” footage of journalists and then spreads it to the masses, doing so in order to bolster what it believes is bias in mainstream media.

Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi broke the news of Wright’s suspension early this morning.

The footage, which isn’t particularly well-shot or produced, was released this morning by Project Veritas. It captures Wright on hidden camera, where he is heard complaining about the network’s political coverage and expressing his own political opinions.

Wright was covering the New Hampshire primary for ABC’s Nightline at the time.

“Would you consider yourself a Democrat Socialist?” he’s asked.

“Oh yeah. More than that I would consider myself a socialist; like I think there should be national health insurance,” Wright responds. “I’m totally fine with reining in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap–that’s a problem.”

Wright adds later, “I don’t think we’re terribly interested in voters…Commercial imperative is incompatible with news.”

He also seems to say that he and other members of the mainstream media were confused by Trump: “We’re in this awkward moment…we have this fucking president, and we can’t figure out how to challenge him.”

Wright also criticized ABC’s practice of cross promoting Disney movies and other company-owned properties on its news programming.

“Like now you can’t watch Good Morning America without there being a Disney princess or a Marvel Avenger appearing,” he’s heard saying. “It’s all self-promotional.”

ABC News provided TVNewser with a statement: “Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved. David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

WATCH:

Wright isn’t some junior level correspondent. As Farhi notes, he has covered the White House for ABC News and was Nightline’s lead political reporter for the 2016 presidential campaign. He shared a 2004 Emmy Award for his reporting from Iraq and shared a Peabody Award for reporting in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. He frequently reports for all ABC News programming.

Project Veritas says the release of this audio “is the second phase of Project Veritas’ ongoing investigation into ABC News.”

Amy Robach alleging that ABC News spiked a bombshell report on the late billionaire financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein more than 3 years earlier. The “first phase” took place in November of last year when the group released undercover video and audio of the 20/20 anchoralleging that ABC News spiked a bombshell report on the late billionaire financier and pedophilemore than 3 years earlier.

Robach is seen on the undercover video expressing frustration to an ABC News producer that a witness brought forth damning information regarding Epstein, but the network decided not to air the story.

