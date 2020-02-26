ABC News Suspends David Wright Due to Controversial Comments He Made Captured on Hidden Camera

For the second time in less than a month, ABC News has suspended one of its correspondents.
ABC News correspondent David Wright was suspended by the network yesterday evening for unguarded remarks he made that ended up in a video created by Project Veritas, the conservative group that records “undercover” footage of journalists and then spreads it to the masses, doing so in order to bolster what it believes is bias in mainstream media.
Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi broke the news of Wright’s suspension early this morning.
The footage, which isn’t particularly well-shot or produced, was released this morning by Project Veritas. It captures Wright on hidden camera, where he is heard complaining about the network’s political coverage and expressing his own political opinions.
Wright was covering the New Hampshire primary for ABC’s Nightline at the time.
“Would you consider yourself a Democrat Socialist?” he’s asked.
“Oh yeah. More than that I would consider myself a socialist; like I think there should be national health insurance,” Wright responds. “I’m totally fine with reining in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap–that’s a problem.”
Wright adds later, “I don’t think we’re terribly interested in voters…Commercial imperative is incompatible with news.”
He also seems to say that he and other members of the mainstream media were confused by Trump: “We’re in this awkward moment…we have this fucking president, and we can’t figure out how to challenge him.”
Wright also criticized ABC’s practice of cross promoting Disney movies and other company-owned properties on its news programming.
Robach is seen on the undercover video expressing frustration to an ABC News producer that a witness brought forth damning information regarding Epstein, but the network decided not to air the story.