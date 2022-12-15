ABC News Studios Announces Leadership Promotions

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

ABC News’ production house ABC News Studios on Thursday announced the elevation of key members of its leadership team and the appointment of a new one.

Claire Weinraub has been named executive producer of ABC News Studios. She will be responsible for shaping the ABC News Studios group’s creative output and managing much of the production team responsible for it.

Weinraub has spent more than two decades at ABC News, working closely with Diane Sawyer on her signature specials. She will now be involved in developing and the decision-making process regarding which ABC News Studios projects to greenlight. She will work with creative executives to oversee projects, manage senior producers, and partner closely with Meegan Neeb, executive director, production management at ABC News.

Weinraub will report to senior ep David Sloan and work closely with ABC News Studios chief Mike Kelly.

Eamon McNiff has an expanded role as a senior producer, leading a team of field producers, associate producers, and production assistants. He will ensure consistent training and professional development are offered to his staff and help make sure the best staffing mix is assigned for each project.

McNiff will report to Weinraub and continue reporting to Jen Joseph, senior producer of 20/20, for his responsibilities with George Stephanopoulos Productions.

Carrie Cook has been named executive producer of Development and Production. In this role, Cook will oversee the development process for new ideas across the Studios group. She will report to Sloan and will work closely with Weinraub.

ABC News studios, which soft-launched in 2021 but started proper operations in June of this year, aims to air hours of programming across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and National Geographic. So far, its 2023 slate will comprise of three new non-fiction series streaming Thursdays in January 2023 on Hulu.