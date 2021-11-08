ABC News Renews Tamron Hall Through 2024

ABC News president Kim Godwin kicked off the week by announcing that the network has renewed Tamron Hall for a fourth (2022-2023) and fifth (2023-2024) season.

The ABC Owned stations carrying the Disney-ABC syndicated daytime TV show are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

Tamron Hall launched in the fall of 2019, and broadcasts from New York.

“Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” Godwin said in a statement. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.”

Hall added, “ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. TamFam, your dedication to the show has lifted us all up so let’s keep talking, inspiring, and dreaming big!”

It’s been a nice couple of weeks for Hall, who recently signed a deal with Scripps to host a new true-crime series for Court TV.

Before launching her own talk show on ABC, Hall served as co-host of Today’s third hour from 2014-’17 after joining MSNBC and NBC as a host/anchor in 2007.