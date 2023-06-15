ABC News Promotes Will Ganss to Multiplatform Reporter

ABC News announced on Thursday that Will Ganns has been promoted to multiplatform reporter.

Based in New York, Ganns has been with ABC News since 2012, starting off as an intern for their flagship morning show, Good Morning America. He then went on to be a ​​booker, anchor producer, and social media producer for GMA, where he amplified LGBTQIA+ voices with features on Kim Petras, Alex Newell, and the boundary-breaking Camp Indigo Point for queer youth.

In 2019, Ganss served as a reporter and producer for the ABC News early morning programs. In this role, Ganns covered the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from London and interviewed some of entertainment’s most notable figures live from the red carpet of the Tony Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards for GMA.

He has also reported from the side of a skyscraper, while skiing down a mountain, and from an elementary school classroom where he launched a franchise called Kids News Now.

Most recently, Ganns was named the kindness correspondent for GMA3’s Cool to Be Kind initiative, where he hits the streets of New York, encouraging strangers to practice random acts of kindness while on the air.

He is also credited with introducing to ABC News audiences trends and sensations before they become viral, such as The Purple Wiggle and TikTok’s Serial Tipper.