ABC News Names Stacia Deshishku Executive Editor and SVP

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Wednesday that Stacia Deshishku is the network’s executive editor and senior vice president.

Deshishku was most recently vice president and general manager of ABC Radio, leading ABC News’ terrestrial radio serving over 1,650 stations nationwide to podcasts and digital audio.

“Those of you who have had the opportunity to work with Stacia know she is a trusted mentor who provides wise guidance to our teams,” Godwin said in a note to staff. “I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver unmatched reporting and forge into an exciting and innovative future.”

Deshishku joined ABC News as ABC News Washington D.C. deputy bureau chief in October 2014 from CNN. At CNN, she covered the 2000 presidential election as the network’s manager of political coverage and later was head of CNN’s White House unit. She led CNN’s breaking news coverage for many years, including the network’s Peabody Award-winning coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

The role for a new executive to lead the Audio Division will be posted soon, according to Godwin. In the meantime, the team will be led by Scott Goldberg, Heidi Oringer and Liz Alesse.