ABC News Names Quiana Burns Executive Producer of Tamron Hall

Quiana Burns is now the executive producer of the Tamron Hall show. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the news on Wednesday.

Burns joined the ABC syndicated daytime talk show in Oct. 2021 as interim executive producer, replacing Candi Carter, and in the months since, the show has hit season highs in total viewership and W25-54, the latter of which is daytime TV’s target demo. The show also received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show.

Burns joined ABC News in May 2020 as the executive broadcast producer of GMA Weekend, leading coverage of myriad stories, including the global pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the country’s racial reckoning and the 2020 election, as well as breaking news.

Burns and Hall have a longstanding professional relationship. Burns previously served as the executive producer of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. She also executive produced MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi, helped launch The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. Prior to MSNBC, Burns served as Robin Roberts’ anchor producer on Good Morning America.

In Nov. 2021, ABC News announced it was renewing Tamron Hall for a fourth (2022-2023) and fifth (2023-2024) season. The program launched in 2019.