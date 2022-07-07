ABC News Names Joshua Hoyos New York Bureau Chief

ABC News has named longtime ABC News assignment manager Josh Hoyos the network’s newest New York bureau chief.

ABC News newsgathering vp Michael Kreisel announced the news to staff on Thursday. Hoyos will report into Kreisel going forward.

“Josh is experienced in the edit room, the field and on the desk; and in this new role, he will manage our ABC News teams based in the Eastern half of the United States, with the exception of those located in Washington, D.C.,” said Kreisel. “He’ll drive day-to-day coverage and lead our teams of correspondents, reporters and producers through breaking news, while also working collaboratively with editorial partners across ABC News’ programs and platforms to help make decisions about which stories we should cover and who will work on them.”

Hoyos joined ABC News in May 2012 as an intern for Good Morning America and has since risen through the ranks, working in different areas and newscasts across the news division. Most recently, Hoyos worked as an assignment manager on the assignment desk. Over his decade-long stint at ABC News, he’s worked on some of the nation’s most significant breaking news stories including the Pulse nightclub massacre, Hurricane Maria and its devastating aftermath in Puerto Rico, Covid-19 and the national racial reckoning.