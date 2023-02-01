ABC News Names Britt Clennett Foreign Correspondent Based in Hong Kong

ABC News on Wednesday morning promoted Britt Clennett to the role of foreign correspondent based in Hong Kong.

Read ABC News’ president Kim Godwin’s note to ABC Staff below.

ABC News,

I have a great announcement to share! Britt Clennett is now a foreign correspondent based in Hong Kong.

Britt is already a trusted member of our team. She began reporting for us as a Hong Kong-based freelance correspondent in 2020, heavily covering the COVID-19 lockdowns and the government’s response to protests in the streets.

Most recently, Britt spent four months in Ukraine, reporting the latest on the war across our programs and platforms. Her impressive breaking news skills were on full display as she covered attacks in Kyiv and the shelling at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. She also reported on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic United States visit, conducted important interviews with Russians fleeing mobilization, and dug into the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia. She also reported from the Great Barrier Reef, in her native Australia, for our climate series.

Britt speaks Mandarin and was raised in Hong Kong. During her career she’s spent over 12 years covering some of the biggest stories throughout Asia, such as the decline of U.S.-China relations while based in Beijing. For Reuters TV, Britt reported on former President Trump’s trip to China, the U.S.-North Korea summits and the Thai cave rescue. She’s also worked for VICE News and Al Jazeera, and served as an Asia correspondent for Sky News Australia.

Britt is a fantastic addition to our growing international newsgathering team, which ensures we bring the latest global stories to our viewers each day.

Please join me in congratulating Britt.

Kim