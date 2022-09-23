ABC News Digital Promotes Several Editors

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

ABC News announced some promotions for journalists from its digital division on Friday.

Paul Shin has been promoted to director of ABC News Digital. In this new role, Shin will oversee day-to-day editorial direction for ABCNews.com and FiveThirtyEight—and focus on coordinating coverage of those two platforms with the news division.

Shin first joined ABC News Digital in 2013 as a news editor and took the reins as the managing editor for News in 2018, where he played an integral role in the

digital team’s mission to ramp up breaking news coverage—as well as enterprise reporting. Shin also shepherded the team through coverage of one of the most tumultuous news cycles in modern history—spanning Covid-19, the 2020 election and its fallout, including the attack on the Capitol and the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing cultural reckoning.

Tom Liddy becomes the new managing editor of ABCNews.com. Liddy most recently served as the deputy managing editor for ABC News Digital. During his time at ABC News, he served as the evening editor and the senior editor as well.

Chadwick Matlin and Chris Groskopf of FiveThirtyEight have been promoted to ABC News Digital deputy managing editors, reporting to Shin.

Matlin joined FiveThirtyEight nearly nine years ago, editing politics, science, national coverage and sports over that time. Before joining FiveThirtyEight, he was an editor at Reuters and Slate—and a politics and business writer for various web magazines.

Groskopf is journalist, editor and manager with more than a decade of experience working at the intersection of news and technology. He was an inaugural member of the News Apps team at the Chicago Tribune—and has since held roles at NPR, Quartz and FiveThirtyEight, as well as the big data startup, Enigma.

Additionally, ABC News Digital is forming a new visual content team that combines design and photo. Andrew Van Wickler will run that team.

VanWickler first joined ABC News Digital in 2017 as the creative director of digital graphics, where he and his team launched the designs for GMA Digital, On Location, ABC News Live, Brightly, Examined, Taboo Health, Herstory and 538’s Election Deniers on the Ballot. Before joining Digital, VanWickler was an art director for Weekend World News Tonight—and spent 8 years as a graphic designer, working for ABC News and ESPN.