ABC News Anchor Linsey Davis Adds Radio to Her Responsibilities

Linsey Davis‘ growth at ABC News continues.

Beginning today, the ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Sunday anchor will deliver the top stories in ABC News Radio’s national 5 p.m. ET newscast Monday to Thursday each week. The live newscast is available to affiliates across the ABC News Radio network and is distributed as a podcast updated hourly on all major podcast platforms.

“Linsey is the triple threat of ABC News. She anchors the evening news on broadcast TV, ABC’s live streaming channel and now on radio,” ABC Audio vp Liz Alesse said in a statement. “It’s a testament to her dedication to reaching audiences across the country on all platforms.”

As anchor of ABC News Radio’s 5 p.m. drivetime newscast, Davis steps into a role held by late Peter Jennings and former GMA co-anchor Charlie Gibson.

In addition to her role as the face of ABC’s streaming news service, and leading the network’s Sunday evening newscast, Davis also serves as a correspondent filing reports for World News Tonight with David Muir, GMA, 20/20 and Nightline.

Davis joined ABC News in 2007 as a New York-based correspondent for ABC NewsOne, the network’s affiliate news service. Prior to her arrival on the national level, Davis was anchor of the weekend evening newscasts at WTHR-TV, the Tegna-owned NBC station in Indianapolis. She started out as a reporter in 2003 and, during her time there, reported from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, from Torino for the 2006 Winter Olympics and from Athens for the 2004 Summer Olympics. From 2001-2003, she was a reporter at WJRT-TV, the ABC owned station in Flint, Mich.