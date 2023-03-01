ABC News Adds NBC 4 Washington’s Somara Theodore as New York-Based Meterologist

Somara Theodore is moving from local to national news — leaving Washington D.C.’s NBC station WRC-TV to join ABC News as a meteorologist based in New York.

Theodore has served on WRC’s Storm Team 4 for the past six years, reporting forecasts on the weekend-edition newscasts, NBCWashington.com, WTOP Radio as well as NBC’s Weekend Today. Additionally, she provided wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ian this past September for MSNBC.

Prior to WRC-TV, Theodore was the morning meteorologist at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, where she won an Emmy for her morning weathercast of a deadly plane crash in Akron, Ohio.

In this new role at ABC News, Theodore will serve as the network’s third New York-based meteorologist, working alongside chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC News’ climate unit Ginger Zee and senior meteorologist Rob Marciano.

“With Somara among our ranks, I look forward to the unparalleled, continuing coverage of weather systems and climate change, expanding on our team’s on-the-ground reporting over the years from coast to coast within the U.S. and across the world from Mexico City to Canada, Antarctica to Africa, New Zealand to Australia and beyond,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.