ABC News Adds 2 New Multi-Platform Reporters

ABC News is adding two new multi-platform reporters to its team: WPVI’s Jaclyn Lee and NBC7 San Diego’s Melissa Adan.

ABC News newsgathering chief Wendy Fisher announced the appointments Monday morning in a staff memo.

Lee, who will be New York-based, spent three years as an anchor/reporter for Philadelphia’s ABC station, spending time in the field, reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic, civil unrest, the 2020 presidential election and the unprecedented 2021 winter storm in Houston. Additionally, in response to the increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes nationwide, Lee pitched and carried out an anti-Asian hate crime PSA that aired on OTV stations across the country.

Prior to WPVI, Lee worked as a general assignment reporter and anchor at WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Va. While there, she reported from the Virginia State Capitol on the blackface scandal and sexual assault allegations facing top state politicians.

Adan, who will be Los Angeles-based, comes to ABC from NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 in San Diego, where she worked as a general assignment reporter and anchor since 2018. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, and her reporting has taken her worldwide. She recently traveled to Vatican City to cover Pope Francis’ appointment of new cardinals, has reported from Mexico on the immigration crisis at the border in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez, and covered the 2018 migrant caravan in Tijuana. Her reporting in Australia on climate change in the aftermath of destructive wildfires won her a regional Emmy.

Previously, Adan was a reporter/multimedia journalist at NBC 6 in South Florida.