ABC, NBC, CBS Preempt Prime-Time Lineup for Election Coverage

The major broadcast networks have decided to preempt regularly scheduled prime time programming for a second straight night of election coverage.

Lester Holt will anchor continued election prime time programming from 7 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC (Decision 2020: Election Special).

Affiliates on the East Coast will have the option of airing the special as well from 7-8 p.m. For Pacific Time, local coverage will air from 8-9 p.m., The Wall from 9-10 p.m. and Dateline NBC from 10-11 p.m. The season finale of American Ninja Warrior, which was scheduled to air tonight, will now air Friday, Nov. 6 from 8-10 p.m.

ABC will preempt only one hour of prime time (10-11 p.m. ET), to air Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – An ABC News Special. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ political team reporting on the latest developments on the race and the battleground states.

ABC News correspondents are fanned out across the country reporting from the states that are still counting votes.

ABC News Live Prime, which airs on ABC’s streaming news service, will be anchored by Davis from 7-10 p.m. ET.

Similar ABC, CBS News will present a one-hour special in the 10 p.m. ET hour: CBS News: 2020 America Decides. Anchored from CBS News’ Election Headquarters in Times Square, the broadcast will feature the latest news on the race for the White House, and be led by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and the CBS News election team.

