ABC, CNN Lead 43nd Annual News & Documentary Emmys Nominations

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2022 News and Documentary Emmys, and this year ABC and CNN lead the pack with 39 nominations each.

CNN’s tally includes several divisions: CNN Films, CNN International, CNN Digital and CNN en Español. PBS (who garnered the most nominations in 2021) and Vice both received 28 nods and CBS rounds out the top five with 26 nominations.

Other outlets receiving double-digit nominations include The New York Times (19), National Geographic (15), Netflix (13), Showtime (12), Univision (12), Hulu (10) and NBC (10).

In addition to the 64 categories, the academy is planning to bestow two Lifetime Achievement awards: Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news, and David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary.

This year’s News and Documentary Emmys will return to an in-person event, taking place at the Palladium Times Square in New York. The news awards will be handed out on Sept. 28, with the documentary awards following on Sept. 29, similar to last year’s ceremony split.

Below are some of the top categories containing TV news programming:

Outstanding Live News Program:

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Anderson Cooper 360, CNN

360, CNN CBS Mornings/CBS This Morning

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

The Lead with Jake Tapper , CNN

, CNN Today, NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20, ABC

60 Minutes, CBS

ABC News Soul of a Nation

CBS Sunday Morning

Nightline, ABC

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events, The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis, CNN

CBS News, Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border, CNN

NBC News Specials, January 6 Attack on the Capitol

PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Climate Crisis

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC, Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

– Afghanistan Continuing Coverage The Coup in Myanmar, CNN

Vice News Tonight, Vice, India’s Deadly Delta Wave

Vice News Tonight, Vice, Battle For Care

Vice News Tonight, Vice, Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20, ABC, George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan, CNN

Vice News Tonight, Vice, Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

Vice News Tonight, Vice, Yemen: The Forgotten War

Vice News Tonight, Vice, Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

The complete list of News and Documentary Emmy nominations can be found here.