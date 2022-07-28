ABC, CNN Lead 43nd Annual News & Documentary Emmys Nominations

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2022 News and Documentary Emmys, and this year ABC and CNN lead the pack with 39 nominations each.
CNN’s tally includes several divisions: CNN Films, CNN International, CNN Digital and CNN en Español. PBS (who garnered the most nominations in 2021) and Vice both received 28 nods and CBS rounds out the top five with 26 nominations.
Other outlets receiving double-digit nominations include The New York Times (19), National Geographic (15), Netflix (13), Showtime (12), Univision (12), Hulu (10) and NBC (10).
In addition to the 64 categories, the academy is planning to bestow two Lifetime Achievement awards: Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news, and David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker for documentary.
This year’s News and Documentary Emmys will return to an in-person event, taking place at the Palladium Times Square in New York. The news awards will be handed out on Sept. 28, with the documentary awards following on Sept. 29, similar to last year’s ceremony split.
Below are some of the top categories containing TV news programming:
Outstanding Live News Program:
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
- Anderson Cooper 360, CNN
- CBS Mornings/CBS This Morning
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN
- Today, NBC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
- 20/20, ABC
- 60 Minutes, CBS
- ABC News Soul of a Nation
- CBS Sunday Morning
- Nightline, ABC
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
- ABC News Special Events, The January 6th Insurrection
- Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis, CNN
- CBS News, Assault on the Capitol
- Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border, CNN
- NBC News Specials, January 6 Attack on the Capitol
- PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, Afghanistan Unraveling
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Climate Crisis
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC, Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage
- The Coup in Myanmar, CNN
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, India’s Deadly Delta Wave
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, Battle For Care
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, Haiti: Descent into Chaos
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
- 20/20, ABC, George Floyd
- The Fall of Afghanistan, CNN
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, Yemen: The Forgotten War
- Vice News Tonight, Vice, Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban
The complete list of News and Documentary Emmy nominations can be found here.