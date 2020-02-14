A Valentine’s Day Wedding, Live On Fox & Friends

You know we had to do a wedding post for Valentine’s Day, right?

Well, Fox & Friends made it easy for us this year, as the show presented a wedding during their monthly live studio audience in honor of Valentine’s Day. Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade presented the special ceremony for Venessa Soto and Jason Brown. Soto served in the Army National Guard for 11 years and Brown’s parents were in the military for over 25 years.

The F&F team went all out for this one, with bridesmaids, groomsmen, a ring bearer and a flower girl, the wedding was conducted by Reverend Annie Lawrence.

Each aspect of the wedding from the bride’s dress to the cake were donated for the event and to top it off, the newlyweds were surprised with big surprise in the form a free honeymoon sponsored by Sandals.

