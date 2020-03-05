Fox News

A Fox News Original, Wendell Goler Has Died at Age 70

By A.J. Katz Comment

One of the original Fox Newsers, former White House correspondent Wendell Goler has passed away at the age of 70.

Goler joined Fox News as a foreign affairs correspondent in 1996. He became a DC bureau correspondent in 2011 and left the network in December 2014.

“Over my 28 years at the White House I’ve covered 5 presidents, talked with 7 and helped the nation say goodbye to 2 of them,” Goler said on his final day. “It’s been a great ride. I believe I enjoyed a golden age of broadcasting during that time, but I’m now a dinosaur and I go to join other dinosaurs.”

Before joining FNC, Goler was a White House correspondent for the AP, as veteran CBS News DC correspondent Mark Knoller notes:

Prior to his arrival at the AP, Goler was a reporter at WJLA and WRC in Washington.

UPDATE: Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott released the following statement: “Wendell was a gifted correspondent, a wonderful colleague and a Fox News original whose reporting was respected on both sides of the aisle. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Marge and his entire family.”

