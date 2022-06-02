A 60 Minutes Channel Is Launching on Pluto TV Later This Year

60 Minutes is stepping into the streaming arena once again. 60 Minutes ep Bill Owens informed staff that there’s a deal in place for a 60 Minutes channel on Pluto TV, Paramount’s ad-supported streaming service.

The 60 Minutes channel will run in partnership with the Pluto TV programming team—and be led by 60 Minutes senior producer Nicole Young. The channel on Pluto TV allows the team to share the historic archive of 60 Minutes content with non-traditional viewers.

Young will continue to serve as Scott Pelley‘s producer on the linear broadcast while leading the new streaming venture. Control Room 33 and associate producer Matt Riley are helping Young with the project.

The announcement was made official this afternoon at CBS’ Town Hall.

More details to come …