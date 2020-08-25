Outside of Fox News’ Record-Setting 7 Million Total Viewers, Ratings for Night 1 of the 2020 RNC Were Poor

The opening night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was a more toned down affair than many expected, featuring a number of speeches from Republican politicians, friends and Trump family members, augmented by some feel-good taped segments featuring President Trump and first responders.

What type of audience did the event garner? Not as large of an audience as one might expect.

Per fast national data from Nielsen (which will be adjusted up later today), the opening night of the 2020 RNC averaged a total of 15.8 million total viewers across six Nielsen-measured English broadcast and cable networks: CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NBC, ABC and CBS. This total does not include streaming viewership figures, non-Nielsen-measured networks (like C-SPAN) or the Spanish-language broadcasters. We’ll update this post when we receive them.

Opening night of the 2016 Republican National Convention averaged 22.8 million viewers across those six aforementioned networks, meaning viewership for last night’s broadcast were down 31%.

A total of 3.97 million Adults 25-54 across six Nielsen-measured English-language networks watched Night 1 in the common coverage period. That’s a -44% drop from opening night 2016.

How did Night 1 of the RNC compare with Night 1 of the DNC?

The opening night of the 2020 DNC averaged 18.7 million viewers watching across 6 networks, per Nielsen fast national data. That number ballooned to 19.7 million TV viewers across 6 networks after additional networks and final live-plus-same-day data arrived later that day.

While the RNC’s 15.8 million opening night total will be adjusted up when additional data rolls in later today, it’s highly unlikely that it will approach 19.7 million the DNC captured on its opening night.

To be fair, opening night of the 2020 DNC was down 27% from opening night of the 2016 convention, so, as expected, the Republicans aren’t alone in seeing audience losses.

Fox News was the go-to network for RNC opening night coverage, continuing a trend of viewers choosing cable over broadcast for convention coverage. MSNBC and CNN were the top networks during the DNC.

Fox News averaged 7.06 million total viewers and 1.57 million adults 25-54 during the 10 p.m. ET hour, which was the common coverage period. No other network came anywhere close to that figure. In fact, that 7.06 million figure is a cable news record as far as convention coverage goes. FNC averaged more viewers than ABC, CBS & NBC combined.

Outside of Fox News, ratings were mediocre. CNN came in second place during the common coverage period, averaging just over 2 million total viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. MSNBC and the broadcast networks averaged between 1 and 2 million total viewers in that 10 p.m. ET hour.

ABC was the most-watched broadcast network for opening night RNC coverage, averaging 1.95 million total viewers. ABC averaged 2.44 million viewers on night one of the DNC. NBC was the No. 1 broadcast network among adults 25-54, averaging 541,000 viewers in that hour. NBC averaged 676,000 adults 25-54.

RNC viewership primarily took place on Fox News, whereas viewership for the DNC was more widely distributed across the various networks carrying the proceedings.

Aug. 24: 10-11p.m. ET | Total Viewers / Year-Over-Year Change % / A25-54 Demo/ Year-Over-Year Change %

Fox News: 7,063,000/+11% /1,572,000 / -2%

CNN: 2,009,000/ -49% /606,000 / -56%

ABC: 1,948,000/ -47% /521,000 / -58%

NBC: 1,740,000/ -56% /541,000 / -67%

MSNBC: 1,570,000/ -21% /308,000 / -39%

CBS: 1,479,000/ -50% /424,000 / -46%

