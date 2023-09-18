60 Minutes Season Premiere Poised to Deliver Largest Total Audience In Nearly 2 Years

The Season 56 premiere of CBS News’ 60 Minutes aired this past Sunday, and averaged nearly 11.4 million total viewers from 8-9 p.m. ET — the most-watched non-sports program of the night.

That 11.4 million total will likely eclipse the 12 million mark once out-of-home viewing data is released by Nielsen. If the estimate holds, this will be 60 Minutes’ largest audience since November 14, 2021 (12.6 million viewers).

Compared to the Season 55 premiere on Sept. 18, 2022, 60 Minutes is up +19% in total viewers and +3% among adults 25-54. (Comparison excludes out of home viewing from last year).

Advertisement

60 Minutes had some help: In most markets, the New York Jets versus the Dallas Cowboys aired in the late-afternoon window on CBS. That’s a pretty good lead-in.

The Season 56 premiere of 60 Minutes featured Scott Pelley’s interview with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lesley Stahl‘s profile of Brothers and Sisters in Arms from Israel and Jon Wertheim‘s interview with NFL Hall of Famer and University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders.