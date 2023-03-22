60 Minutes Is Most-Watched Primetime Program of the Week

Norah O’Donnell’s two-part report on the state of the Navy aboard the USS Nimitz in the South China Sea on Sunday’s 60 Minutes helped the show earn the top spot as the week’s No. 1 primetime program.

According to Nielsen live plus same-day data, the newsmagazine show averaged 8.26 million total viewers and 1.62 million viewers in the A25-54 demo, making it the most-watched primetime program and the second most-watched primetime program in the key advertiser demo.

O’Donnell was given rare access to the ship and its officers during a deployment. She spoke to the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Samuel Paparo , at sea and the chief of naval operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, at the Pentagon. The report also included a candid discussion of U.S. contingency planning for Taiwan and how the U.S. attempts to maintain readiness while keeping up with China’s rapid and remarkable naval and military build-up.

Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes also included Sharyn Alfonsi’s profile of billionaire businessman and owner of ACF Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso.

In January, the crown jewel in CBS News’ portfolio announced it is adding former ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega to its correspondent ranks. She will begin reporting for the show this spring and be based in Washington, D.C.