60 Minutes Draws Its Largest Audience Since January

The Oct. 17 edition of 60 Minutes averaged more than 11 million total viewers, making it the most-watched primetime show (excluding sports), and the fourth-most-watched show across all dayparts for the week.

The 11.02 million total also represents the newsmagazine’s largest audience since Jan. 10, 2021.

Compared to last week, 60 Minutes improved by +69% in adults 25-54 and added more than 2.55 million total viewers. In addition to the week-to-week growth, the broadcast also grew by +57% in adults 25-54 and added +1.9 million viewers from the comparable Sunday in 2020.

One should also take into account that 60 Minutes had a juicy Cowboys vs. Patriots matchup as its national lead-in on CBS. That certainly gave a boost to the newsmagazine’s ratings.

Anyways, the Oct. 17 broadcast of 60 Minutes featured Anderson Cooper’s interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, a Bill Whitaker report on the longest running American cattle drive still in existence, and Jon Wertheim’s post-pandemic look at the state of the English pub.

Below, a clip from Cooper’s sit-down with Gates: