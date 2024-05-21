60 Minutes Celebrates 50 Years as America’s Top News Program

60 Minutes wrapped up its 56th season on Sunday with a big get for CBS News’ venerable news magazine. Norah O’Donnell scored a historic sit-down with Pope Francis at his home in Vatican City.

According to the show’s executive producer, Bill Owens, securing that type of rare access was a five year effort that involved coordinating with people across the U.S. and Europe. All that effort culminated in what he describes as a “great way to end the season.”

Hosting Pope Francis also speaks to enduring power and popularity of 60 Minutes. According to Nielsen’s most current data, the show is on pace to finish this current season as America’s top news program. It’s the 50th straight season that 60 Minutes can claim that victory—a feat that extends all the way back to the 1974-75 broadcast season.

This past year alone, 60 Minutes reached an average of more than eight million viewers. That number expanded to over 10 million viewers when a high-profile newsmaker like President Joe Biden appeared on the show. Certain format tweaks also proved beneficial; in the fall of 2023, producers experimented with 90-minute episodes that pulled in more than 10 million viewers.

That dominant performance hasn’t just been relegated to the linear space. 60 Minutes regularly appears on YouTube’s list of trending videos, and has seen its overall consumption and revenue double on that platform from 2022 to 2023. The show is also popular on TikTok and Instagram as well, where its engagement has grown by nearly +8000% from 2021 to 2023.

With Season 56 in the history books, Owens spoke to TVNewser about the news magazine’s 50-season winning streak and what viewers can expect when Season 57 starts up in the fall.

[This interview has been edited for length and clarity]

How does it feel to be the top news program in America for 50 straight years?

It feels pretty damn good! It’s a lot of hard work and we’re very proud of it. If you were to ask anybody at 60 Minutes, it’s important for us to measure up to the people that came before us. It’s a show that Don Hewitt started, and that Mike Wallace, Ed Bradley, Diane Sawyer and so many great journalists, producers and editors have worked on. It’s important for everybody at 60 Minutes to keep the standard where it’s always been. We feel very good about it and we don’t take it for granted.

What would you say is the primary reason for the continued success of 60 Minutes?

I think it’s consistency: We continue to cover stories in the same way as the founders did. We don’t cover subjects or issues, we look for stories within a subject or within an issue and we hopefully tell those stories in an engaging way. Writing is very important for us and reporting, fact-checking and investigation is very important, but we also want to put on an entertaining program. That’s why there’s something for everybody in each hour of 60 minutes.

Outside of the show’s linear success, can you speak to your digital strategy? Especially on YouTube, where 60 Minutes more than doubled its consumption and revenue from 2022 to 2023.

Thank you for mentioning that. That’s really important to me and it’s important to the program. I’ve got two kids in college, and both they and all of their friends usually watch 60 Minutes on YouTube. That younger demographic is important for us, and if you put quality [reporting] out there, people will find it. YouTube has been really important to us, along with our streaming platforms.

Have you had success reaching younger viewers through TikTok and Instagram?

We have: This past season we got to a million followers on Instagram and TikTok. And again, that’s a younger generation. It’s great that they know what we’re reporting on and what we’re doing. It’s also a great way to promote the broadcast before Sunday so people know what to expect.

Do you have any specific initiatives for getting a new generation interested in 60 Minutes?

We’re paying really close attention to how people are engaging on Instagram and TikTok in particular. Just over these past few years, those engagement percentages have been significant. But we also want to get people back to watching on broadcast or on their DVR. It’s interesting—when I started at CBS in 1988, the median age of a 60 Minutes viewer was something like 56. This year, it’s about 54.

I have a theory that people kind of age into watching 60 Minutes as a linear broadcast. When you’re younger and you’re just starting a career or a family, it’s easier to watch it on a mobile device. As you get a little bit older, you maybe have time on Sunday to sit down on the couch and watch it. Hopefully, we’re going to educate you and hopefully entertain you a little bit as well.

The season finale ended on a high note with Norah O’Donnell’s Pope Francis interview. How did that come about?

A lot of people worked on that over a lot of years. We made the pitch more than five years ago and Norah and her team of producers, led by Anna Matranga, were really key to helping them understand the type of interview we wanted to do and the things that we wanted to discuss with the Pope. It was a tremendous way to end the season.

What were the logistics in getting that coordinated?

There were a lot of moving parts. We shot the interview two-and-a-half weeks ago and there were obviously security and logistical issues. We sent people from London, Washington and New York, and also had people in Europe. You do the interview, you shoot some other elements around the Vatican and then you have to have it ready to air on Sunday for 60 Minutes, as well as an hour-long primetime special on Monday. There was a lot of TV that got put together in a very short period of time. And we’ve been waiting for close to a generation for this opportunity, so you want to make sure you do it the best that you can.

What other stories or interviews stood out for you this past season?

I think Lesley Stahl’s work in Israel around the original Oct. 7 attack and then the fighting in Gaza was exceptional. Scott Pelley’s work in Ukraine was exceptional—that’s a story that we don’t want people to forget about. Those are just two of the bigger subjects that we diligently covered over the course of the season.

You took over 60 Minutes in 2019 and steered it through the pandemic era. What are some lessons you learned during that period?

One of the things that was helpful for me is that I came out of hard news, so I was used to covering difficult stories in difficult situations. I always had to figure out a way to finish the story and get it back to New York, whether that was from a war zone or a natural disaster. 60 Minutes obviously has a studio component to it, but during the pandemic we were editing from people’s kitchens and homes and figured out a way to do it. I really do believe that’s because so many of us came out of hard news where you’re faced with difficult problems in terms of how you’re going to get your story broadcast almost daily.

What should viewers look forward to in Season 57?

Once we come back in September, election season will be in full swing. What we’re looking for are stories that are going to help our audience—which includes Republicans, Democrats, and independents—understand the issues and not get caught up in the sort of partisan nonsense that you sometimes can’t escape on cable TV. Obviously, we’ll also continue to cover important international issues like Ukraine, Israel and Gaza. The situation in the South China Sea is something we’re paying close attention to as well. On our best days, we hope to educate the public and that’s what we’re going to try to do again next season.

Why is 60 Minutes beholden to the broadcast season? It’s a news program and news also happens during the summer.

It certainly does. The show has always been part of CBS’ primetime schedule and as such its budgeted as a primetime program. We have very healthy budgets to cover these very difficult stories, sometimes in far-off lands. There have been instances where we’ve broken into our summer schedule with new programs, but all of our summer stories are chosen very selectively. There has to be something consequential that has happened around the story to update them so they’re refreshed.

60 Minutes scored a 1:1 with Joe Biden last October at a time when he still wasn’t doing a lot of press. Was it difficult to secure that interview and do you think that Biden should make himself more available?

It actually wasn’t difficult to get him then, and that’s up to the White House and others. I’ve seen the president doing a bit more lately—they’ve just announced the debates, for example. We have an expectation that we’ll be speaking to both candidates this fall and we look forward to doing that, hopefully doing it in a way that adds something to the conversation and doesn’t become part of the political circus. We want people to finish watching those interviews and feel like they got something from it.