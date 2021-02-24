60 Minutes+, a Streaming Version of 60 Minutes, Will Launch March 4 on Paramount+

60 Minutes+ is a new streaming news show that will premiere on ViacomCBS’ new streaming service Paramount+ with three new episodes on Thursday, March 4.

ViacomCBS announced the news at its streaming investor presentation on Wednesday.

CBS News senior producer Jonathan Blakely has been named the executive producer of 60 Minutes+ , and its content will originate from the 60 Minutes production team in New York. The series will offer a new episode each week.

60 Minutes+ is essentially a new form of 60 Minutes featuring longer segments reported by the same team of correspondents that worked on the show 60 in 6, which aired earlier this year on the short-form video platform Quibi. Those correspondents are Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane, and Wesley Lowery.

“I’m proud to be working with such a group of talented journalists bringing the 60 Minutes tradition to a new platform,” said Blakely. “Laurie, Wesley, Enrique, Seth and our entire team are going to make 60 Minutes+ a standout program for a new and growing audience.”

The premiere will feature Segall’s interview with Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman, Acevedo’s profile of J Balvin, including a visit with the Raggaeton music star’s family in Medellin, Colombia, and a climate change segment from the Alps, where Doane reports on the dangers of shrinking glaciers.

Lowery’s reporting will be featured on future episodes.

ViacomCBS’ existing subscription VOD and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands.