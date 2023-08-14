48 Hours Launches in Weekday Syndication, Co-Hosted by Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti

CBS’ long-running Saturday night true-crime and justice magazine 48 Hours is joining the network’s weekday schedule.

48 Hours will launch this fall in weekday syndication, and will run Monday through Friday nationwide starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

CBS News correspondents and 48 Hours contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti will anchor the updated episodes, which will be presented on 15 CBS-owned and operated stations, as well as stations owned by Nexstar, Sinclair, Fox, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna and Scripps.

“There is a real hunger for true-crime programming and our viewers are always asking for more,” 48 Hours ep Judy Tygard said in a statement. “We have selected some of the most fascinating, emotionally driven editions of 48 Hours for syndication that stop your heart and test your conscience.”

CBS Stations programming chief John Budkins added, “48 Hours is a great fit for our CBS-owned stations. We look forward to showcasing the program in primetime in 10 of our markets, including on seven of the eight stations where we will be transitioning from The CW to independent status next month.”

In the midst of its 36th season on CBS, 48 Hours is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the No. 1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 17 consecutive years. The show’s reporting has led to cold cases being reopened and solved and has shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison.

The syndicated 48 Hours offering is being distributed by CBS Media Ventures.