25th Season of The View Will Feature Rotating Lineup of Guest Co-Hosts to Fill Seat Vacated by Meghan McCain

The 25th season of The View is set to return to its New York City studio on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the landmark season will look a little different.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines will host together in-studio for the first time since March 2020. Political commentator Ana Navarro continues in her role as guest co-host, making regular appearances throughout the season.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain left the daytime panel talk program in August, and a rotating lineup of guest co-hosts will fill her place this coming season.

Throughout the season, the show will welcome a number of conservative/right-leaning voices to guest co-host (although some of these women might refer to themselves as Independent these days). Former Utah congresswoman Mia Love will be joining the table for premiere week. Additional guest co-hosts appearing in the coming months include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, CNN commentator S.E. Cupp, former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, former Fox News host and contributor Eboni K. Williams, CNN contributor and writer at The Federalist Mary Katharine Ham, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, former Bravo personality Cameran Eubanks and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

Additionally, the women who formerly had a seat at the table will visit The View on Fridays to help celebrate the show’s milestone. For instance, Star Jones returns to guest co-host for the first Flashback Friday and talk about her nine-season run as one of the show’s original hosts, Friday, Sept. 10.

“25 years is such an incredible milestone,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as ‘taking a little time’ to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel.”