2021 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge: Final Four Preview

The Final Four is fast approaching, and Bloomberg TV anchor/editor at large Francine Lacqua continues to lead the 2021 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge.

Our most recent champion, Fox Nation’s Abby Hornacek, also went wire-to-wire.

Will history repeat itself this year?

The year’s Final Four matchups take place tomorrow. One is a “Texas two-step,” as the Houston Cougars take on the Baylor Bears. Tip off for the first national semifinal is 5:14 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by a west coast showdown featuring the underdog UCLA Bruins versus the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs. Tip off for that second national semifinal is 8:34 p.m. ET. Both games will air CBS.

The National Championship game, featuring the winners of Houston-Baylor and UCLA-Gonzaga, will take place Monday in prime time and air on CBS as well.

We know Lacqua has led throughout the tournament, but who is making things interesting?

CNBC anchor/senior national correspondent Brian Sullivan sits in second place right with 77 points, only three behind Lacqua. Sullivan, like Lacqua, has Gonzaga winning it all.

Michael Rancilio, WETA svp and the executive in charge of PBS NewsHour, is currently sitting in third place. He is one of only three newsers in who has Baylor winning it all.

Speaking of NewsHour, anchor/managing editor Judy Woodruff is in fourth place. Believe it or not, Woodruff picked Oregon State to win it all! We look forward to hearing why she went with the Beavers, a team many thought wouldn’t even make it out of the first round.

CBSN executive producer Darius Walker is making his first appearance in the Bracket Challenge, and currently sits in 5th place.

Following Walker are NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, CNBC senior producer Jessica Golden, CNBC Closing Bell co-anchor Sara Eisen, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick, and Adweek/TVNewser senior editor A.J. Katz rounding out the top 10.

STANDINGS – 2021 FINAL FOUR Rank Network Team Name Score Correct Max Score Champion 1 Bloomberg Francine Lacqua 80 42 144 Gonzaga (172) 2 CNBC Brian Sullivan 77 35 141 Gonzaga (171) 3 PBS/WETA Michael Rancilio 75 36 123 Baylor (150) 4 PBS Judy Woodruff 69 34 85 Oregon State (159) 4 CBS News Darius Walker 69 32 133 Gonzaga (123) 6 NBC News Peter Alexander 68 35 116 Gonzaga (155) 7 CNBC Jessica Golden 67 34 115 Gonzaga (162) 7 CNBC Sara Eisen 67 37 115 Gonzaga (167) 7 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 67 34 115 Baylor (134) 10 Adweek A.J. Katz 65 34 81 Illinois (155) 11 CNBC Dominic Chu 61 32 77 Illinois (126) 12 NBC/MSNBC Kasie Hunt 60 35 60 Michigan (145) 12 NBC/MSNBC Willie Geist 60 31 60 Illinois (163) 14 Bloomberg David Westin 59 29 75 Michigan (175) 15 CNBC Jeffrey McCracken 58 34 58 Michigan (138) 15 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 58 32 122 Gonzaga (143) 17 CNBC Brian Steel 57 29 105 Gonzaga (159) 18 CNBC Joe Kernen 56 33 72 Illinois (144) 19 CNN Kate Bolduan 55 34 71 Illinois (170) 19 Bloomberg Emily Chang 55 30 103 Gonzaga (155) 21 Fox Business Edward Lawrence 54 33 70 Illinois (154) 22 HLN Bob Van Dillen 51 28 99 Gonzaga (112) 22 Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 51 30 99 Baylor (136) 22 Weather Channel Alex Wallace 51 31 99 Gonzaga (167) 25 Bloomberg Tom Keene 48 31 96 Gonzaga (141) 25 Fox News Joe Concha 48 27 48 Illinois (152) 27 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 46 29 46 Michigan (112) 27 Fox News Abby Hornacek 46 26 94 Gonzaga (147) 29 CNBC Matt Rosoff 45 28 93 Gonzaga (172) 30 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 44 26 60 Virginia (96) 31 Bloomberg Taylor Riggs 43 27 43 Illinois (123) 32 CNBC Steve Kovach 38 27 38 Texas (130) 33 Bloomberg Caroline Hyde 32 24 32 Georgetown (68)

