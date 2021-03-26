SportsNewser

2021 TVNewser Bracket Challenge Update: Sweet 16

By A.J. Katz 

Considering the recent news that Jim Nantz has renewed his contract with CBS Sports, we felt now was an appropriate time to provide an update on the 2021 TVNewser Bracket Challenge.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is back in action Saturday afternoon with four of the eight Sweet 16 matchups: The Midwest regional semifinals featuring Oregon State vs. Loyola of Chicago, as well as Syracuse vs. Houston. Also being played are the South regional semifinals featuring Baylor versus Villanova, and Oral Roberts versus Arkansas.

The other four Sweet 16 games will be played on Sunday.

Bloomberg TV anchor Francine Lacqua remains at the top of the 2021 TVNewser Challenge heap (44 points), four points clear of NBC News congressional correspondent and MSNBC Way Too Early Host Kasie Hunt.

CNBC Closing Bell co-anchor Sara Eisen and CNN Newsroom anchor Kate Bolduan are tied for 3rd place with 39 points each. CNBC.com managing editor Jeffrey McCracken and Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence are tied for 5th with 38 points each. CNBC anchor/senior national correspondent Brian Sullivan and TVNewser senior editor/Adweek TV reporter A.J. Katz are tied for 7th with 37 points each. A trio of newsers are tied for 9th with 36 points each: NBC News chief White House correspondent and Saturday Today co-host Peter Alexander, CNBC Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernen and Bloomberg Surveillance co-host Tom Keene.

Surprisingly, our defending champion from 2019, Fox News’ Abby Hornacek, is currently in last place. Of course, that could change at any moment!

STANDINGS – 2021 ROUND 2
Rank Network Team Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 Bloomberg Francine Lacqua 44 35 156 Gonzaga (172)
2 NBC News/MSNBC Kasie Hunt 40 31 116 Michigan (145)
3 CNBC Sara Eisen 39 32 127 Gonzaga (167)
3 CNN Kate Bolduan 39 31 87 Illinois (170)
5 CNBC Jeffrey McCracken 38 30 118 Michigan (138)
5 Fox Business Edward Lawrence 38 30 86 Illinois (154)
7 CNBC Brian Sullivan 37 28 149 Gonzaga (171)
7 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 37 29 97 Illinois (155)
9 NBC News Peter Alexander 36 29 128 Gonzaga (155)
9 CNBC Joe Kernen 36 29 84 Illinois (144)
9 Bloomberg Tom Keene 36 29 100 Gonzaga (141)
12 PBS Michael Rancilio 35 29 151 Baylor (150)
12 CNBC Jessica Golden 35 28 127 Gonzaga (162)
12 Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 35 27 131 Baylor (136)
12 Weather Channel Alex Wallace 35 28 111 Gonzaga (167)
12 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 35 28 127 Baylor (134)
17 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 34 28 138 Gonzaga (143)
17 CNBC Steve Kovach 34 26 82 Texas (130)
19 CNBC Dominic Chu 33 27 77 Illinois (126)
19 CNBC Matt Rosoff 33 26 109 Gonzaga (172)
19 PBS Judy Woodruff 33 27 97 Oregon State (159)
22 NBC News/MSNBC Willie Geist 32 26 88 Illinois (163)
23 HLN Bob Van Dillen 31 24 115 Gonzaga (112)
23 Bloomberg Taylor Riggs 31 24 83 Illinois (123)
23 Bloomberg David Westin 31 24 135 Michigan (175)
23 Bloomberg Emily Chang 31 25 111 Gonzaga (155)
27 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 30 25 130 Michigan (112)
28 CNBC Brian Steel 29 24 113 Gonzaga (159)
28 CBS Darius Walker 29 25 141 Gonzaga (123)
30 Fox News Joe Concha 28 23 76 Illinois (152)
30 Bloomberg Caroline Hyde 28 23 32 Georgetown (68)
30 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 28 23 68 Virginia (96)
33 Fox News Abby Hornacek 26 22 94 Gonzaga (147)
