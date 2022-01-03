2021 Ratings: Despite Losses, MSNBC Remains 2nd-Most-Watched Network on Basic Cable

MSNBC went on a historic run during the Trump years, growing from a top 30 cable network prior to 2016, to the second-most-watched basic cable network by the end of the administration. The year 2020 was the network’s most-watched year ever, comprised of solid ratings for its wall-to-wall coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, social justice uprisings, and of course a historic presidential election.

One might assume that a network possessing a left-leaning audience would be less likely to watch cable news during a Democratic administration, and without an election campaign. And that’s true, as its 2021 Nielsen ratings were down from recent years’ numbers. However, MSNBC, impressively, remained the second-most-watched network on basic cable in 2021. In fact, in 2021, MSNBC marked its fourth consecutive year at No. 2 in primetime and in total day viewing.

In 2021, MSNBC averaged 1.53 million total primetime viewers, 216,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, 905,000 total viewers in the 24-hour daypart, and 125,000 adults 25-54 in the 24-hour daypart. That is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.

Compared to its final 2020 ratings, MSNBC shed -28% in total prime time viewers (1.53 million vs. 2.13 million), -39% in the prime time demo (216,000 vs. 356,000), -27% in total viewers across the 24-hour day (905,000 vs. 1.24 million), and -38% among adults 25-54 across the 24-hour day (125,000 vs. 201,000).

The fact that there’s a higher percentage of year-over-year growth among adults 25-54 than among total viewers makes sense considering younger viewers are more likely to tune into cable news during an election year than in an off year. The year 2020 was of course an election year, whereas 2021 was not.

MSNBC continued to average more total viewers than CNN this year, but remains behind its rival when it comes to adults 25-54. MSNBC also finished behind Fox News, both in total viewers and among adults 25-54 for the year.

However, compared to the most recent “off election year,” (2019), MSNBC saw a more significant decline than its competitors. The network was -12% in total prime time viewers, -22% among adults 25-54 in prime time; -8% in total viewers across the 24-hour day, and -18% among adults 25-54 across the 24-hour day.

Below are the final 2021 Nielsen live+same-day numbers (through Dec. 26):

Prime Time (Mon-Sun): 1,533,000 Total Viewers / 216,000 A25-54

1,533,000 Total Viewers / 216,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 905,000 Total Viewers / 125,000 A25-54

Morning Joe averaged more total viewers than its CNN morning competition for the 12th consecutive year, and the 6th consecutive year in Adults 25-54.

The fourth-most-watched show on cable news, The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. more than doubled its CNN timeslot competition in average total viewers. TRMS ranked No. 2 in the hour for the 12th straight year among total viewers and 4th straight year in A25-54. However, it lost average total viewers from 2020 and 2019, but gained roughly 200% from 2017.

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, which ended last month, averaged more total viewers than its 11 p.m. CNN competition for the 5th straight year (but fell short in A25-54).

Finally, for the 3rd consecutive year, MSNBC (M-Su 6 a.m. -6 a.m.) was the most-watched cable network in African-American viewership. MSNBC averaged 226,000 African-American viewers (ahead of BET, ESPN, CNN and VH1).

