2020 TVNewser Challenge: Make Your Predictions

Media news seems to get increasingly more intense as the years have gone on, and 2019 was no different. From Megyn Kelly‘s official exit from NBC News at the start of the year, to a new era at CBS News, and the stunning departure of Shepard Smith from Fox News back in October, 2019 was another wild one.

We have a hunch that a lot of craziness is going to transpire in media this coming year. 2020 also happens to be a presidential election year.

With that in mind, it’s time to predict what will happen across the industry next year.

We’ll reveal the 2019 TVNewser Challenge results later today, but first, let’s take the 2020 TVNewser Challenge!

Voting for the 2020 challenge will close on Jan. 6, 2020.

Good luck, and enjoy!



The Top Cable News Network for 2020 In Total Viewers Will Be…?



The Top Cable News Network For 2020 Among Adults 25-54 Will Be…?



Who Will Be the Top-Rated Cable News Host for 2020?



Which Broadcast Network Will Win the 2020 Evening News Ratings Race?



Which Broadcast Network Will Win the 2020 Morning Show Ratings Race



Which Network Will Earn the Highest-Rated Presidential Election Debate Broadcast?



The Top-Rated News Network on Election Night 2020 Will Be…



Will Pres. Trump Finally Sit Down with CNN in 2020?



Will Megyn Kelly Have a Job at a Major Media News Outlet in 2020?



Where Will Shepard Smith Land In 2020?



Will a Major Morning or Prime Time TV News Personality Be Fired in 2020?



Will MSNBC’s Brian Williams Move from 11 p.m. Into an Earlier Time Slot in 2020?



Which of the Big Three Is Most Likely to Revamp Its Prime Time Programming Lineup in 2020?



Will a Fox News Morning, Dayside, Evening or Prime Time Host Join the Administration Before the Election?



If a Democratic Administration Is Elected in 2020, Will a Major MSNBC Personality Join?



Which Business News Network Will You Watch With the Most Frequency in 2020?



From Which Network Will the 2020 TVNewser March Madness Challenge Winner Hail?

