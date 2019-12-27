2019 TVNewser Challenge: Revealing the Results

As we noted in our 2020 TVNewser Challenge post, 2019 was another extraordinary year in media news (though perhaps not quite as intense as the #MeToo era of 2017-2018).

Megyn Kelly officially left NBC News in January, and CBS News totally revamped its executive and on-air teams. The network named a new president, a new evening news anchor, a new morning show team, and and new executive producers for 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, all in 2019.

Back in September, longtime Fox Business president Brian Jones was replaced in the role by Lauren Petterson. Before being appointed FBN chief, Petterson ran Fox News’ morning programming.

Then, there was Shepard Smith‘s exit from Fox News this past fall, a move that stunned the TV news world. Smith, one of the most respected TV news journalists, called Fox News home for 23 years.

More recently, longtime Fox Newser Bill Hemmer was tapped to replace Smith in the 3 p.m. hour. He starts Jan. 20.

After you check out the results from the 2019 challenge (shown below)

Would Megyn Kelly head from NBC News to another major news outlet in 2019? The answer was “no,” and 78% of you guessed correctly.

Will Megyn Kelly Host a News Program in 2019?

Will she return to television news in 2020? That remains to be seen.

Who would take on the 9 a.m. ET hour vacated by Kelly? That would be the quartet of Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin.



Who Will Be Named Long-Term Host of NBC’s 9 A.M. Hour in 2019?

46% of you guessed Roker, Dreyer and Jones. Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager came in 2nd among ya’ll. That’s pretty good.

The next question was whether Pres. Trump would sit down with CNN. What did you all think?



Will President Trump Sit Down With CNN in 2019?

The answer was “no,” and 80.5% of you guessed correctly. Now, will POTUS sit down with the network in 2020? Remains to be seen; but we aren’t counting on it.

The next question we asked was whether you thought a Fox News personality would join the administration in 2019. Here’s what you said:



Which Fox News Personality Will Join the Trump Administration in 2019?

Well, no major member of the network joined the Trump administration in 2019, and 28% of you were correct. 15% said Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and/or Hannity host Sean Hannity would join the administration.

And there you go, those are the results for the 2019 TVNewser challenge.

