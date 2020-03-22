According to Memo, 2 More Fox Newsers Test Positive for COVID-19, Bringing Total to 4

On Saturday evening, Fox News Media chief executive officer Suzanne Scott and FNC president and executive editor Jay Wallace sent a memo to staff (shown below) with news that two more Fox News Media employees had contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to four across the entire company.

This new internal memo came hours after another staff memo had been sent internally, with news that a second Fox Business staffer had tested positive for the virus.

News of the first Fox staffer to test positive for COVID-19 broke yesterday. That staffer who tested positive worked on Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show. Dobbs and the rest of his production team are now in self-quarantine, and the host is symptom-free at the moment.

According to the Saturday evening memo, one of the employees to contract the COVID-19 worked on the 15th floor, and was last in the building on March 6. The other also had a work station on the 15th floor, and was last in the building on March 16.

Fox News announces two more employees testing positive for COVID-19. Internal memo below from Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace. pic.twitter.com/IZ3r2XZ40l — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 21, 2020

In addition to Fox, multiple staffers at ABC, CBS and NBC News have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Most tragically, Larry Edgeworth, a longtime audio engineer at NBC News, and friend to many at that company, passed away earlier in the week after contracting the coronavirus.

