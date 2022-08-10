At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
Native TikTok ads created exclusively for the platform, or ads created for broadcast or streaming services and repurposed for TikTok? Both work, according to a new study Magna Global commissioned in partnership with TikTok as part of its Magna Media Trials proprietary research offering.