Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

In January 2022, I had a miscarriage at 10 weeks along. The farther removed I get from that horrific month, the more I’ve opened up to others. The more people have told me they’ve been through it too.