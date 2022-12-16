Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Warner Music Experience created a Snapchat augmented reality try-on lens for Grammy Award-winning virtual band Gorillaz.

Snapchatters can access the lens via Lens Explorer or Snapcode, and selecting Tap to Scan will virtually outfit the user in two new Gorillaz sweatshirts, enabling them to tap for different colors.

Warner Music Experience

The lens will also play “Thundercat,” a single from the band’s upcoming album, Cracker Island, which is set to be released Feb. 24.

Clicking the link will bring Snapchatters to the Gorillaz merchandise shop, where they can purchase the sweatshirts.